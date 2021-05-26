Thriving in the Chaos

The cannabis industry is always described as fast-paced and dynamic, but there are times when that pace reaches another level — frenetic, bordering on chaotic. The entrepreneurs who thrive in this space are the ones who are capable of keeping their head above water when everything seems to be happening all at the same time. For Giving Tree Dispensary founder and managing director Lilach Mazor Power, that time came at the beginning of 2021, when the company was moving its retail location — just as Arizona regulators launched the state’s newly minted adult-use program and allowed licensed retailers to begin selling recreational cannabis immediately.