TV Shows

Is James Bond coming to Amazon?

T3.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM) Studios has been purchased by Amazon, giving them access to a huge library of films and TV shows, including the James Bond franchise. This could be a huge win for the company in the battle against other streaming platforms like Netflix, Disney+ and Apple TV+. The deal,...

Dave Grohl
Celebritiesdnyuz.com

Extravagant birthplace of James Bond can now be yours for $8.1M

One of Britain’s most important historic structures, the palatial Old War Office in London where James Bond was dreamed up by Ian Fleming and various Bond movies were filmed, can now be yours. For the first time in over a century, the 1906 UK landmark is undergoing a massive five-year...
Businessseattlepi.com

Dan Grabiner Promoted to Head of U.K. Originals at Amazon Studios

Dan Grabiner, formerly head of unscripted for Amazon Studios U.K., has been promoted to head of U.K. originals, reporting into Georgia Brown, head of Amazon originals for Europe. Grabiner’s remit is to oversee the team responsible for developing and producing U.K. scripted and unscripted Amazon original series and programming for...
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Of Course The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard Was Influenced By The Classic Era Of James Bond

The action genre we know today owes a huge debt to the classics that came before, especially when those classics come from the James Bond franchise. A leading innovator in stunt work and thrilling chases, 007 has inspired many movies to go the extra mile when devising new ways to wow the crowd. So of course, when director Patrick Hughes was planning how to beef up the excitement in The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, that old Bond magic naturally played a huge part in what crowds are now seeing unfold on the big screen.
Moviesvelillum.com

WHERE TO WATCH FAST AND FURIOUS 9: IS F9 ON HBO MAX, AMAZON PRIME OR NETFLIX?

Thanks to a certain pandemic, movie releases have been hugely affected over the past year with many films moving online or having release dates delayed. Despite cinema closures in many countries around the world, new releases have still come thick and fast after a wait of over three years, the newest Fast and Furious film, F9, is racing towards us.
TV & VideosBGR

Everything new coming to Amazon Prime Video in July 2021

If you have a Prime subscription and you’re looking for something to watch this summer, you’re in luck, because July looks packed for Prime Video. Amazon’s original movie The Tomorrow War — starring Chris Pratt and Yvonne Strahovski — is sure to attract plenty of eyeballs, as will the original series Luxe Listing Sydney and The Pursuit of Love, both of which debut in July. There’s some great licensed content coming too, such as I, Robot, Julie & Julia, The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo.
TV Showswegotthiscovered.com

Amazon Prime Announces Over 80 New Movies/TV Shows For July

Amazon Prime Video has just announced its July lineup, with the streaming service due to add over 80 movies and TV shows over the course of next month. That’s not quite as many as Hulu’s mammoth haul, but it still includes a ton of great titles you won’t want to miss out on, including a bunch of original TV series and the platform’s latest major blockbuster. Let’s take a look at some of the highlights.
MoviesMovieWeb

Will Rege-Jean Page Be the Next James Bond? Bridgerton Star Faces 007 Rumors Head-On

Ever since breaking out on the hit Netflix series Bridgerton, Regé-Jean Page has emerged as a rumored candidate to play the next James Bond, and now the actor has officially set the record straight. At this time, fans of the James Bond series are awaiting the release of the 25th movie,No Time to Die, which will feature Daniel Craig's final outing as Agent 007. It's been made clear that Craig's time in the tux is over once this movie is released, but fans can only speculate over who the next actor in the role will be until an official announcement is made.
TV SeriesTVGuide.com

The Best Time Travel Shows to Watch on Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Amazon, and More

At this point, there's no shortage of shows that deal with time travel in some capacity. It's a popular subject, and for good reason! Now more than ever you might be looking for an escape from your daily life, or from this era altogether, and no one in their right mind could blame you for that. If you're of the belief that existing in one timeline is overrated, you've arrived at the right list.
BusinessTVOvermind

James Bond Writer is Worried about The Franchise Now Owned by Amazon

It’s bound to happen that people are going to worry about a franchise when it’s taken over by another corporate entity, much as Amazon took over MGM and many of its properties recently. Given that the James Bond franchise is a part of MGM, Bond writer John Logan is worried that the essence of what makes Bond who he is might be in jeopardy given that huge corporations have been known to tear apart family-oriented franchises like James Bond. He does have a point, even if he sounds a bit paranoid that one of the projects he’s been working on for so long might change in ways that aren’t necessary. After all, when Disney took over Lucasfilm there were plenty of changes to Star Wars that a lot of people didn’t care for, but there are positives that one can see as well. It’s easy to understand what Long is saying, but unfortunately for him, some of what he’s worried about sounds like paranoia. This is just a bit of what Long had to say per GeekTyrant:
TV & Videosepicstream.com

Is Transformers on Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu, HBO Max, Amazon Prime, or Paramount Plus?

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. Definitely one of the most popular franchise in recent history, Transformers built its name from the ground up making an empire of a franchise from toys to cartoon shows to films to spinoffs that for its movies, it holds the 13th highest-grossing film series comprising of five major films and a Bumblebee spin-off. Here is where you can watch all of the Transformers films.
TV & Videosepicstream.com

Where to Watch Ghostbusters Afterlife in HD: Will It Be on Netflix, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime, Redbox, Hulu, HBO Max, or Streaming Online?

The late 2010s were all about 80s nostalgia, and the same seems to be true for the 20s – not without good reason, to be fair. Ghostbusters: Afterlife looks like a great opportunity for a nostalgic return to the beloved franchise, with a new generation of ghostbusters, some of whom are grandchildren of a character from the originals. So, where can those who won’t attend movie theaters watch the new Ghostbusters sequel? Will it be on Netflix, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime Video, or elsewhere?
Moviesdigitalspy.com

The Queen's Gambit and James Bond stars to appear in new dark comedy

The Queen's Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy has found her next big project. Searchlight Pictures have announced a dark comedy/psychological thriller called The Menu starring the actress, who made waves with her performance in the Chess-based Netflix miniseries, and Harry Potter and James Bond actor Ralph Fiennes. Fiennes will play an...