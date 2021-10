MARGATE – Summer may be over and the crisp autumn air upon us, but it’s the perfect climate for being outside for the Margate Library’s Fall concert series. Last Saturday, Sept. 18, in the park next to the library, the Howard Isaacson Quintet blew away the audience with their jazz version of familiar songs, jazz classics and original music. All five musicians are tops in their field, blending their instruments together to create a harmony of sound punctuated with the traditional solo segments from each of the musicians. From high-spirited to quieter mellow sounds, the band played a mix of music that permeated the air to the delight of the audience.

MUSIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO