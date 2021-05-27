Cancel
Smart Prayer Rugs

By Laura McQuarrie
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSajdah is the world's first smart educational prayer rug and it was created to help devoted Muslims improve their experience with prayer. The next-gen prayer rug by Thakka Technologies is touted as " a godsend to thousands of new Muslims who want to pray, but are apprehensive of committing errors in the recitation and sequence of the prayer." The product helps worshippers read verses by providing them on a raised LED display, and share postures to guide worshippers every step of the way. Thanks to the level of ease that it offers, Sajdah supports a wide range of religious individuals, ranging from young ones to elderly worshippers who want to pray without worrying about mistakes or memory.

