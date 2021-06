Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ: NSIT), the global integrator of Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™ for organizations of all sizes, announced today that it has moved up 49 spots on the 2021 Fortune 500 rankings to No. 360. It is Insight’s 11th consecutive year as a Fortune 500 company and greatest ranking yet, improving from a previous best showing at No. 409 in 2020. Overall, this marks Insight’s 13th year on the list, following a year shaped by the COVID-19 pandemic in which Insight assisted clients worldwide as they rapidly adapted to remote work and digital transformation to engage their customers in a new environment of social distancing.