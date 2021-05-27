Cancel
Amy Cooper, white woman who called 911 on Black birder, sues over firing

By Jonah E. Bromwich, Ed Shanahan New York Times,
Boston Globe
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK — Amy Cooper, a white woman who last year became an international symbol of the routine racism that Black people face in their daily lives, is suing her former employer for firing her, arguing that she is a victim of racial discrimination. Cooper makes the claim in a...

