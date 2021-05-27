Evil Dead Rise Officially Announced, Will Bow on HBO Max
The next chapter of the Evil Dead franchise is official in Evil Dead Rise, which will debut on HBO Max. New Line Cinema and Sam Raimi have announced that they’re teaming up for the fifth installment of the franchise, which is currently under development and will arrive on the WarnerMedia streaming service. The film is set to film in New Zealand and is being executive produced by Raimi and Bruce Campbell. Campbell previously revealed, the film will be a modern-day urban film.411mania.com