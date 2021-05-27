Evil Dead Rise Officially Announced, Will Bow on HBO Max

Evil Dead Rise will bring three fresh new faces face to face with evil. Gabrielle Echols, Morgan Davies, and Nell Fisher have joined Alyssa Sutherland and Lily Sullivan in the cast of the new film. Franchise creator Sam Raimi and star Bruce Campbell will executive produce, with Lee Cronin directing. Campbell will not be appearing in the film as of right now, but that could change, of course. "The next chapter in the saga builds off the original trilogy rather than the 2013 reboot. Evil Dead Rise moves the action out of the woods and into the city. The twisted tale centers on two estranged sisters, portrayed by Alyssa Sutherland and Lily Sullivan, whose reunion is cut short by the rise of flesh-possessing demons, thrusting them into a primal battle for survival as they face the most nightmarish version of family imaginable." The Hollywood Reporter had the casting news.