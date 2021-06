More than 400,000 Coloradans are military veterans, and an increasing number of those are living with Alzheimer’s disease or other forms of dementia. For those veterans, as well as those who care for them, the Alzheimer’s Association, the Veterans Health Administration, VA Caregiver Support Program, and the State of Colorado Military and Veterans Affairs, are offering a free five-part series starting June 15 to help participants understand the disease, anticipate the changes it creates, and make necessary legal and financial plans.