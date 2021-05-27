Cancel
Porsha Williams Planning 3 Weddings With Fiancé Simon Guobadia — & ‘A Funeral For The Haters’

Porsha Williams talked about her and Simon Guobadia having a ‘native law and custom ceremony’ as well as a ‘regular wedding’ and another celebration at a house ‘out of the country’, during an interview. Porsha Williams, 39, is welcoming in a marriage to fiance Simon Guobadia in a big way!...

CelebritiesPeople

Andy Cohen Reacts to Porsha Williams' 'Wild' Engagement: 'I Can't Wait to Find Out More'

Andy Cohen is glued to Porsha Williams' newly revealed romance. On Thursday's episode of Watch What Happens Live! with Andy Cohen, the Bravo personality was asked for his take on Williams' recent engagement to Simon Guobadia, who is her Real Housewives of Atlanta costar Falynn Guobadia's estranged husband. (They have yet to finalize their divorce, though they reached a settlement last month, according to court docs.)
TV ShowsPosted by
CinemaBlend

How Bravo Quietly Changed Real Housewives Episode With Offensive Content

A bit of controversy was stirred up in the last season of Real Housewives of Atlanta – and not the fun, shady kind, either. At a Halloween party, series star Kenya Moore showed up in traditional Native American wear and called herself a “warrior princess,” with the other ladies only commenting on her choice in their confessionals. At the time, Moore caught backlash from spectators who accused her of cultural appropriation. Now, it seems Bravo has quietly decided to change the episode that features the offensive content.
Movies1063thegroove.com

Hollywood Quick Hits: Marlon Wayans, Porsha Williams & More!

MARLON WAYANS CLAIMS 'SCARY MOVIE' FRANCHISE WAS STOLEN FROM THE WAYANS: During an interview with Kevin Hart's Comedy Gold Minds podcast, Marlon Wayans revealed that The Wayans' Scary Movie franchise was taken from them by the "evil" Weinstein Brothers, Bob and Harvey. Bob & Harvey Weinstein are the co-founders of Miramax Films and The Weinstein Company, which distributed the Scary Movie franchise. Marlon explained, “They were evil as f**k. We didn’t walk away from a franchise. They didn’t want to make our deal, and they snatched it. [The] Weinsteins did some really terrible, like ‘rape and pillage villages’-type of business… So it wasn’t that we ever walked away from our franchise that we created. It was taken, and us being the creatives that we are was like ‘All right, bet. F**k you, now watch what I create.'” He continued, “We probably should sue for hundreds of millions of dollars, because they probably owe us a s**t load of money. And maybe one day we will. But we didn’t walk away from our franchise–them n****s took it.” He added, “By the third one, they didn’t wanna pay the money–so they snatched it. We found out on Christmas that they hired somebody else to go do it. Like n***a, I could write a book about this s**t. Like literally." (The Jasmine Brand)
Atlanta, GAthatgrapejuice.net

‘The Pursuit of Porsha’: Porsha Williams Vows to Tell ‘The Whole Story’ with New Book & ‘Huge’ Book Tour

‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ star Porsha Williams is no stranger to topping headlines for her highly publicized romantic woes over the years, but that measure went into overdrive recently as more details emerged about her engagement to successful investor and entrepreneur Simon Guobadia – the ex-husband of RHOA’s newly added friend Falynn (as we reported here).
Celebrities1063thegroove.com

ICYMI: Porsha Williams, Mo’Nique & More!

PORSHA WILLIAMS REVEALS THAT SHE HAS FIANCE SIMON GUOBADIA'S MIDDLE NAME TATTOOED ON HER NECK: Porsha Williams has revealed that she tattooed her fiance Simon Guobadia's name on her. During a recent episode of Dish Nation, she said, “I got a tattoo, I think it’s a great way to show you love someone. I got my fiancé’s middle name tattooed on my neck.” She added, "I think it’s a beautiful way to show you love somebody, it’s sweet.” (The Shaderoom)
Celebrities1063thegroove.com

RHOA Star Falynn Guobadia Breaks Her Silence On Simon And Porsha

RHOA star Falynn Guobadia is breaking her silence on her estranged husband Simon Guobadia and his engagement to RHOA co-star Porsha Williams. In a preview of an interview with YouTuber Adam Newell, Falynn said about Simon, “Simon doesn’t get caught unless Simon wants to be caught.” She added, “I meant what I said when I took my vows.”
Celebritiesnewsnationusa.com

Real Housewives Porsha TATTED Falynn’s Husband Name On Her NECK!! (Vid)

Real Housewives Of Atlanta star Porsha Williams got a new tattoo – of her co-star Falynn’s husband’s name on her neck, MTO News has confirmed. Porsha revealed yesterday on Dish Nation that she got a tattoo of Simon – whom she now calls her ‘fiancé. Under US law, though, an engagement is not considered legal if a person in that relationship is married and the divorce is not yet finalized.
Beauty & Fashionthepinkreportnews.com

Is Porsha Williams About To Bring Back This 2000s Style Trend?

Do you remember where you were when you first saw a pair of chancletas? With mesh and square toe shoes coming back in trend, Porsha Williams took us on a trip down memory lane when she posted a photo of this throwback Max Collection slipper. If you don’t remember this flowery slide from the 2000s, then, you my friend are too young for this post.
Atlanta, GAtimesnewsexpress.com

RHOA: Falynn Guobadia’s Divorce Payout is Revealed as Simon Lists Home for $4.9 Million, See Pics of Inside

Falynn Guobadia‘s divorce settlement has been revealed. Weeks after her Real Housewives of Atlanta co-star, Porsha Williams, 39, confirmed that she is engaged to her now ex-husband, Simon Guobadia, 56, court documents have confirmed the details about Falynn and Simon’s prenuptial agreement, which requires Falynn, 31, to vacate their newly listed $4.99 million home.
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Real Housewives Of Atlanta's Kenya Moore Is Taking Her Shade And Throwing It At Andy Cohen Now

There is no doubt about it: Season 13 of Real Housewives of Atlanta thrived off the shade Kenya Moore was giving. The reality star alum singlehandedly kept “StripperGate” alive both during the season and throughout the reunion specials. She also built-up alliances and attacked those of others. During that last reunion special though, Moore couldn’t help but throw a little more shade at the king himself, host Andy Cohen, otherwise known to the Atlanta women as “Silver Bullet.”
CelebritiesETOnline.com

Porsha Williams Says She's Planning 3 Weddings and Announces 'The Pursuit of Porsha' Release Date

If anyone thought Porsha Williams would opt for something low-key for her upcoming nuptials, she would like them to know they're very wrong!. On Wednesday, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star revealed that she's planning not one but three wedding ceremonies when she and fiancé Simon Guobadia tie the knot. The reality star explained that Simon gave her the reigns to planning the ceremonies during an episode of Dish Nation.
Celebritiesdredds.info

Simon Guobadia Says Falynn Cheated & Is Pregnant By Another Man

Simon Claims Falynn Cheated And Is Pregnant By Another Man Itsjaylanbanks Living In The Home He Paid For. The drama between Simon Guobadia and his estranged wife Falynn is getting out of hands with new explosive revelation on what caused their split. According to Simon, Falynn cheated on him with...