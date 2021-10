The Boston College men’s hockey team played their first two games of the season, and man does it feel good to be back. The Eagles beat Quinnipiac in a shootout on Friday night (which technically goes down as a 2-2 tie) before knocking off Holy Cross 5-1 in a pretty dominant showing on Saturday. It wasn’t perfect, but it was an encouraging weekend considering some of what BC has lost since last season. So here’s some of what stood out over the first two games and some of what could be worth looking for as the season rolls on.

