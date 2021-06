Just in time for summer, Verzuz is delivering the heat. The Timbaland and Swizz Beatz-led platform has announced three clashes, the first of which will pit Trina and Eve, two hip-hop queens from the early 2000s. Trina’s “Single Again” and “Look Back At Me,” as well as Eve’s “Let Me Blow Ya Mind” and “Who’s That Girl?” are among their hits. On June 16, in conjunction with Tifanny Haddish’s TBS show Friday Night Vibes, the two will square off.