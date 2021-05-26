England Cricket nets three-year deal with IG

More than 40,000 people have hit the streets of the UK capital to take part in the London Marathon a year after the event was cancelled due to coronavirus restrictions.Some famous faces were among those taking part in the race.There was a dry start to the race but cloudier skies, sunny spells and brisk winds were expected, according to the Met Office.Last year’s marathon was replaced by a virtual run where participants chose their own route and a further 40,000 participants will earn their medal by taking part in the virtual event this year.Sunday’s outing is the first time the two events will take place simultaneously.Plenty of colour was provided by the participants who opted to run in fancy dress, from cartoon robots to busy bees. Read More Camilla enjoys storytime call from youngsters as she becomes patron of charityYoungest London Marathon runner raising funds for medics who saved her lifeVolunteers prepare for ‘great day’ as essential part of London Marathon

CORONAVIRUS ・ 1 DAY AGO