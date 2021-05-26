CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
England Cricket nets three-year deal with IG

By Ted Orme-Claye
insidersport.com
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleEngland Cricket has signed a three-year sponsorship agreement with London-based online trading and investments firm IG. The deal struck between the company and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) will see IG sponsor both the men’s and women’s national teams, with the firm’s logo appearing on the men’s shirt across all Twenty20, One Day International (ODI) and test fixtures.

