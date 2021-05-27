Cancel
Rochester, MN

New businesses surge amid pandemic, hopeful of future

KAAL-TV
 14 days ago

(ABC 6 News) - Gov. Tim Walz is set to lift remaining indoor and outdoor capacity by May 28. It's too late for some business owners but amid the pandemic, a surge of new ones opened up and managed to stay open. One study earlier this year found business startups...

www.kaaltv.com
Rochester, MN
103.9 The Doc

Rochester Residents Surprised to Learn Of DMC Tax

Yesterday a woman posted a photo of a receipt from a local restaurant to the Spotted in Rochester Facebook group. The receipt showed her total bill was $24 and that included a charge of $1.88 for Minnesota sales tax, $0.18 for Rochester city tax, and $0.12 for the DMC tax. The woman asked the group, "Am I missing something?? When did we start getting taxed for DMC??" The post has dozens of comments with another person asking, "So does every business charge this DMC tax?"
Rochester, MN

More Rochester businesses lifting mask policy

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Walking into some Rochester businesses almost feels like pre-pandemic times. This is the first weekend restaurants like Benedict's, served customers without being required to enforce a mask mandate. The decision comes following the Minnesota mandate being lifted Friday afternoon. While customers are not required to wear them when...
Minnesota State

Letter: Feel proud that so many migrant and seasonal workers choose to return to Minnesota

With spring in the air, I invite Minnesota’s rural communities to join me in welcoming migrant and seasonal farm and agricultural workers to our state. Every year, Minnesota benefits from the extraordinarily hard work of thousands of people who travel here to work – picking fruits and vegetables, working in canneries and meat processing plants, and many other jobs that contribute to our vibrant agricultural systems. If you’re a sweet corn or pea producer, for example, your enterprise depends on the migrant and seasonal farm workers who show up every summer to put your produce into cans. While statistics vary, a University of Minnesota report estimates that 20,000 people migrate to Minnesota each year to work on farms and in food processing facilities.
Rochester, MN

Northwest Med City center sold for $3.6 million

A three-year-old Med City commercial center recently sold for $3.63 million. The 9,100-square-foot building at 3801 Marketplace Dr. NW stands next to Rochester’s North Target center. The fully occupied building houses a Potbelly’s Sandwich Shop, a Leeann Chin’s Asian eatery and a Spectrum Internet and cable store. Northwoods Management, LLC,...
Rochester, MN
KDHL AM 920

Treasury Department Says Millions Will Receive Monthly Payments

If you have kids and make less than $150,000 a year you can expect a monthly payment of up to $300 for each child starting on July 15th. Qualifying families will receive a payment on the 15th of each month through the end of the year. Families will receive the full $300 for every child they have under the age of 6 and $250 for every child 6 and most will have the money deposited directly into their bank account.
Rochester, MN

Online forum will address DMC questions

In the City for Good, a grassroots community organization seeking to address issues amid city growth, is holding an online conversation at 6 p.m. Thursday. DMC is an economic development initative that aims to make Mayo Clinic a global destination for health and wellness. In its first five years, the DMC initiative has helped create 7,700 new jobs, with $1.1 billion in private documented investment.
Minnesota State

COVID-19 positivity rate, hospitalizations decline in Minnesota

The positivity rate of COVID-19 diagnostic testing dropped to 5.7%, its lowest level in Minnesota since late March, offering hope that vaccination progress is limiting the spread of the infectious disease. The rate, a key measure of viral activity in Minnesota, had been as low as 3.5% on March 3...
Rochester, MN

Forum with Destination Medical Center Board

Join us for a Conversation about the first five years and the next five years of the Destination Medical Center (DMC) economic development project. With:. Patrick Seeb, Executive Director, DMC Economic Development Agency. R.T, Rybak, President and CEO of the Minneapolis Foundation; Chair, DMC Corporation Board of Directors (tentative) Kim...
Olmsted County, MN

Olmsted County to hold public vaccination clinic

(ABC 6 News) - Olmsted County is holding a public vaccination clinic with ages 12 to15 being the priority. The vaccine clinic is open to anyone that needs to be vaccinated but is by appointment only and is first come first serve. The clinic will be held on May 27,...
Minnesota State

COVID-19 models forecast the virus in sharp retreat in Minnesota

Three major COVID-19 models predict sharp declines in viral spread in Minnesota in late May — with Mayo Clinic forecasting a drop from 900 new infections per day to 563 by Memorial Day weekend. The forecasts come amid a decline to 5.7% in the positivity rate of diagnostic testing in...
Minnesota State

Minnesota reports just under 600 COVID-19 new infections, zero deaths

ST. PAUL — Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Monday, May 17. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next. Statewide case rates. NEW CASES: 589. SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW...
Mower County, MN

One additional COVID-19 case recorded in Mower County Monday for cumulative total of 4,668

Mower County logged 4,541 confirmed and 127 probable COVID-19 cases Monday for a cumulative total of 4,668 since the onset of the pandemic, up one from Sunday, according to statistics released Monday by the Minnesota Department of Health. Health officials stated that 42,249 healthcare workers in the state have now tested positive for the virus, and just over 579,600 people have been reported as no longer needing isolation.
Minnesota State

New FirstNet Cell Sites Launch in Northeastern Minnesota to Support First Responders

What’s the news? First responders in northeastern Minnesota are getting a major boost in their wireless communications thanks to the FirstNet® network expansion currently underway by AT&T*. We’ve added new, purpose-built cell sites located near Cloquet on County Road 3 and in Hovland along the North Shore between Grand Marais and Grand Portage. These sites will give first responders on FirstNet – America’s public safety network – access to always-on, 24-hours-a-day priority and preemption across voice and data.
Minnesota State

Southern Minnesota pools are opening for summer 2021! Here’s the list.

Now that coronavirus restrictions are starting to relax, so can Minnesotans can relax…poolside!. A number of local swimming destinations are gearing up for summer 2021, many either in the Mankato area or just a short drive away. Here’s a list of the facilities opening this summer:. North Mankato Swim Facility...
Rochester, MN
103.9 The Doc

Vaccination Level in Rochester Area Reaches 75 Percent

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A couple of milestones were reached Friday in the Rochester area's COVID-19 vaccination effort. The latest numbers from the Minnesota Department of Health indicate just over 90,000 Olmsted County residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. That represents 75 percent of County residents 16 years and older. 67 percent or over 81,000 people 16 years and older living in Olmsted County are now considered fully vaccinated.
Rochester, MN

New Jobs Posted To TVNewsCheck

New jobs posted to TVNewsCheck’s Media Job Center include openings for a General Manager, a Brand Manager, an Assistant News Director, a Commercial Producer, a Traffic Coordinator, and a Digital Sales Manager. KCCI, Hearst’s CBS affiliate in Des Monies, Iowa is looking for a visionary video producer with a passion...