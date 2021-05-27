Cancel
Graduating rapper escorted from ceremony after throwing thousands of dollars in the air

By Ciara Cummings
CBS 46
 11 days ago

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- An Atlanta rapper and high school student 'made it rain' money at graduation but the excitement was short lived as officers swept in to stop the thousands of dollars' worth of celebration. After backlash made its way across social media claiming officers arrested Marrs, Fulton County Schools...

