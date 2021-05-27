Cancel
Atlanta, GA

FOUND: 6-year-old reported missing in SW Atlanta is safe

By Catherine Catoura
CBS 46
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA (CBS46) -- Marcus Grant, Jr., the 6-year-old child reported missing by his father early Wednesday night has been found safe according to Atlanta Police Department. Officers arrived at a home on the 900 block of Metropolitan Parkway following reports of a missing child. The child's father told officers that he last saw his son, identified as Marcus Grant Jr., around 4:30 p.m. after the child asked to go to the store; however, the child reportedly stayed home with the father's roommate.

www.cbs46.com
