The newlywed charged in her husband’s May 1 fatal shooting in Columbus pulled a pistol from her purse and shot him because he was choking her, her attorney said Thursday. Charise Douglas, 31, is accused of killing 38-year-old John Anthony Johnson, who was pronounced dead at 9:34 p.m. outside a home in the 3800 block of Gentian Boulevard. She was to face charges of murder and using a gun to commit a crime in a hearing Thursday in Columbus Recorder’s Court, but it was postponed to 9 a.m. Wednesday because the lead detective in the case is in training.