Jackson County, AL

VFW/American Legion Memorial Day wreath laying ceremony/program

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe annual VFW/American Legion wreath laying ceremony will be held at Veterans Memorial Park of Jackson County at 9:30 on Memorial Day, Monday, May 31, 2021. Following the ceremony, the annual program will be held at Collins Intermediate School, beginning at 10:45 a.m. in the auditorium. All citizens of Jackson County are invited to attend to honor the veterans who have served this country. Veterans who gave their lives so that others have been able to live in a free country will also be honored.

Jackson County, AL
