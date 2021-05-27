Three-sport coach, administrator Dave Breitbach says goodbye to long career at Baker

Laing has versatility and agility that make him an important piece to Minnesota Duluth’s offensive line. He started as a guard before moving to tackle, playing primarily on the right side of the Bulldogs’ offensive line. Brent Laing has exceptional speed and agility for an offensive lineman. Laing’s background in throwing in track and field translates well to the football field. His movements look comfortable and relaxed. He looks natural running in space and changing directions. Laing can easily can pull and move laterally in a variety of zone and man-blocking schemes. In pass protection, Laing looks sharp and explosive in his pass set with composed hands. The tackle can continue to create depth with his kick slide and match the path of outside edge rushers. He plays with a mean intent and looks to finish off-balance defenders in the turf. His work ethic translates through his tape, and he looks to always be giving high levels of effort.