Three-sport coach, administrator Dave Breitbach says goodbye to long career at Baker
May 26—Dave Breitbach didn't follow a specific blueprint toward his distinguished career at Baker High School. After graduating from Baker in 1975 and spending four years playing college football for legendary coach Hank Biesiot at Dickinson State in North Dakota, Breitbach embarked on a stint as a permit agent in the seismic industry securing land contracts in the Rocky Mountain and Great Plains regions.www.northwestgeorgianews.com