Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
High School

Three-sport coach, administrator Dave Breitbach says goodbye to long career at Baker

By Greg Rachac, Billings Gazette, Mont.
northwestgeorgianews.com
 30 days ago

May 26—Dave Breitbach didn't follow a specific blueprint toward his distinguished career at Baker High School. After graduating from Baker in 1975 and spending four years playing college football for legendary coach Hank Biesiot at Dickinson State in North Dakota, Breitbach embarked on a stint as a permit agent in the seismic industry securing land contracts in the Rocky Mountain and Great Plains regions.

www.northwestgeorgianews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Track And Field#Boys Basketball#Baker High School#Spartans#Covid#The Billings Gazette#Cut Bank
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
High School
News Break
Education
News Break
Track & Field
News Break
Sports
Related
Greene County, VADaily Progress

Saying goodbye to Joshua Johnson

The Greene County community said goodbye to William Monroe High School sophomore Joshua Johnson at a funeral at the high school football stadium on Tuesday, June 15. Johnson passed away while on vacation with his family on June 7 from currently unknown causes. He played basketball and football for the Dragons.
Sportsmyrtlebeachsc.com

What it Takes to Succeed in a Sports Career

Finding success in an industry as competitive and cut-throat as professional sports is never easy. It’s a profession that requires a lot from people, and even many of those that have the raw ability necessary don’t manage to make it in the professional world because they don’t have the other skills and attributes that are needed in order to make it at the highest level. We’re going to talk today about some of the things it takes to succeed in a sports career.
Family RelationshipsNatchez Democrat

Fathers are sports, life coaches

“Everything I do is because of you, to keep you safe with me. That’s my job you see,” Conway Twitty. Father’s day and sports share a special bond. For some people they spend the day out on the lake fishing, others watch baseball and some go out and play a round of golf with their dad.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Robert Griffin III Situation

Robert Griffin III has the social media world buzzing on Wednesday evening. That’s usually not a good thing. The veteran NFL quarterback is currently weighing his future. The former top NFL Draft pick is still a free agent, though he’s reportedly being pursued by more than just professional football franchises. Multiple networks are reportedly in a bidding war for RG3’s services as an analyst. Some see Griffin as the next Tony Romo-like analyst.
NFLNBC Sports

How Rallis compensates for being NFL's youngest coach

He’s the youngest coach in the NFL, but he doesn’t talk like it and he doesn’t act like it, and the Eagles are hoping he doesn’t coach like it. Nick Rallis is one of the more interesting stories on Nick Sirianni’s new coaching staff, a position coach who’s the same age as his best player, who was still playing college football the year Doug Pederson became the Eagles’ head coach, who was born three years before Brian Dawkins’ rookie year.
WWEWesterly Sun

Wrestling: A 'bittersweet' goodbye for Chariho coach Scott Merritt

WOOD RIVER JCT. — In 1984, Scott Merritt did not make the basketball team at Chariho High. As a 5-foot, 80-pound sophomore, the odds were against him. His good friend, Tom Duksta, wanted him to try out for the wrestling team, but Duksta didn't want to try out alone. He wanted Merritt to join him.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Kraken Name Dave Hakstol as First Head Coach

The Seattle Kraken officially have their first head coach in franchise history, and it’s not who most people were expecting. Dave Hakstol joins the NHL’s 32nd team after serving as an assistant coach with the Toronto Maple Leafs since 2019. He was primarily responsible for running the Maple Leafs’ defensive corps during his time in Toronto, likely signifying Kraken general manager Ron Francis is looking to build a defense-first roster. Let’s take a look at Hakstol’s history as an NHL and NCAA coach and see why Francis went with a curveball hire for Seattle’s first-ever bench boss.
Hiram, OHrecord-courier.com

Laughs, cries and fun as Garfield coach John Bennett says goodbye

As the 2021 season came to a close, the star of the meet wasn't necessarily a hurdler, jumper, runner or thrower. Crowds gathered around John Bennett, who was stepping away after leading Garfield cross country and track and field for decades. "When you're young and you think about retiring, you...
Chesapeake, OHHerald-Dispatch

Legendary coach Persin calls it a career

HUNTINGTON — Norm Persin said his retirement is for real this time. The legendary Ohio high school basketball coach recently resigned after one season at Lucasville Valley. The former Chesapeake and Oak Hill coach came out of retirement after about a one-month hiatus last year to coach the Indians. “Realistically,...
NFLPosted by
NFLDraftBible

NFL Draft Profile: Brent Laing, Offensive Lineman, Minnesota-Duluth Bulldogs

Laing has versatility and agility that make him an important piece to Minnesota Duluth’s offensive line. He started as a guard before moving to tackle, playing primarily on the right side of the Bulldogs’ offensive line. Brent Laing has exceptional speed and agility for an offensive lineman. Laing’s background in throwing in track and field translates well to the football field. His movements look comfortable and relaxed. He looks natural running in space and changing directions. Laing can easily can pull and move laterally in a variety of zone and man-blocking schemes. In pass protection, Laing looks sharp and explosive in his pass set with composed hands. The tackle can continue to create depth with his kick slide and match the path of outside edge rushers. He plays with a mean intent and looks to finish off-balance defenders in the turf. His work ethic translates through his tape, and he looks to always be giving high levels of effort.
Nebraska StateColumbus Telegram

Sources: Bill Moos out as Nebraska athletic director

Bill Moos' tenure as Nebraska's athletic director is over. His departure, which multiple sources confirmed to the Journal Star, is imminent. Nebraska could announce the move as early as Friday afternoon. The exact reason for Moos' departure is not clear. Moos and a Nebraska spokesperson did not return messages for...
NBARealGM

Tyronn Lue: Three Black Coaches In Final Four Says A Lot About How We've Been Coaching

Tyronn Lue reflected on how three of the final four coaches this season are Black with Monty Williams of the Phoenix Suns and Nate McMillan of the Atlanta Hawks joining him. “Three of the four coaches left standing are going to be Black coaches,” said Lue. “That says a lot about how we have been coaching. Hopefully, so we can stop getting looked down upon so we can just build, build the way for other young Black coaches.
Michigan Statechatsports.com

DT Chris Hinton’s path to Michigan, outlook for 2021

Michigan defensive tackle Chris Hinton was a highly touted prospect heading to Ann Arbor. The hopes were Hinton could develop into one of the best at his position in college football. However, Hinton’s career hasn’t materialized to the level expected yet. “Personally, I always feel like I could play better,” Hinton said last season, despite receiving good grades from Pro Football Focus. “I don’t care how well I play. I’m a hard critic on myself. I’ve been like that since I was a little kid. My parents, they’ve instilled that in me. Just never be satisfied.
College SportsColumbus Telegram

Husker QB Adrian — not Taylor — Martinez shown by ESPN

Baseball players aren't the only ones attending the College World Series Wednesday night. Husker quarterback Adrian Martinez also attended and was shown on ESPN. The only problem? The network showed the name of the wrong Nebraska quarterback — Taylor Martinez. Unlike the current starting QB, Taylor most recently played for...
Arizona StateCollege Football News

Arizona Wildcats: CFN College Football Preview 2021

College Football News Preview 2021: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Arizona football season with what you need to know. Head Coach: Jedd Fisch, 1st year (1-1 overall) 2020 CFN Final Ranking: 90. 2020 CFN Preview Ranking: 64. 2019 CFN Final Ranking: 105. Arizona Wildcats College Football Preview 2021:...