Volcano, HI

Kilauea Volcano Is No Longer Erupting

By Big Island Video News
bigislandvideonews.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the article(BIVN) – Scientists reported that the eruption in Halema‘uma‘u at the summit of Kīlauea Volcano has paused. “Within the past 48 hours, no active lava was observed in webcam images of the Halema‘uma‘u crater lava lake surface,” a Wednesday report from the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory stated. “Field crews on May 25 did not observe any signs of lava lake activity, and reported no signs of recently active surface lava. Sulfur dioxide emission rates remain slightly elevated.”

www.bigislandvideonews.com
