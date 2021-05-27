Predicting the ONE: Full Blast fight of the night
ONE: Full Blast has a sleeper fight you need to check out. It’s so hard to predict what the fight of a night will be on any given card, let alone one with a lot of unknown variables. ONE: Full Blast will see a lot of promising talent touch gloves but a lot of them aren’t exactly household names outside of ONE Championship‘s most die-hard of fans. That’s why we’re going to go with an easy one to expect big things from, Ahmed Faress taking on Edward Kelly.fansided.com