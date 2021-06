BRYSON DECHAMBEAU and Brooks Koepka should be paired together in the final round of the US Open Sunday … they deserve each other. PED SUPT. STEWART should show some common sense and remove the asinine mask requirement for HS students athletes in record breaking heat endangering our kids. Obvious he has no administrative experience in an actual school setting and extremely limited knowledge of athletics. Perhaps he should study Greek Philosophy. Finance does not appear to be his strong suit either as NM lost out on 37 million dollars because of his incompetence. Certainly we can do better. Don’t see NM United or the Topes masking up.