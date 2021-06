HARRISON TOWNSHIP – Nick Mazzagatti is a glue guy. He's someone who helps hold his team together. He hasn't had an at bat in two weeks. He hasn't had a hit in about six. But he's one of the guys that the Clearview High School baseball team looks for to make a big play in certain situations, and he was rocking the hard hat Saturday as the Most Valuable Player in the Pioneers' biggest win of the season – an eight-inning, 4-3 thriller over Egg Harbor Township in their South Jersey Group 4 quarterfinal.