Two Gators book tickets to Eugene after first day of NCAA East Preliminary

Florida's Thomas Mardal threw a hammer. Mardal earned his way to the national championship in Eugene, Oregon, after he unleashed a 71.29 meter (233-10) throw in the men's hammer throw. The No.1 seed was the only competitor to exceed the 70 meter mark for the second straight meet with the second-closest launch coming in at 68.89 meters (226-0).