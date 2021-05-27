Cancel
Two Gators book tickets to Eugene after first day of NCAA East Preliminary

Independent Florida Alligator
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome people book tickets across the country through websites or at an airport. Florida’s Thomas Mardal threw a hammer. Mardal earned his way to the national championship in Eugene, Oregon, after he unleashed a 71.29 meter (233-10) throw in the men’s hammer throw. The No.1 seed was the only competitor to exceed the 70 meter mark for the second straight meet with the second-closest launch coming in at 68.89 meters (226-0).

