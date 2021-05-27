Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Playoff Bell Ringer: Sixers romp in 120-95 victory over Washington

By Sean Kennedy
msn.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTobias Harris - 1 We are now through two games in this series and one thing is abundantly clear: the Wizards have no answers for the Sixers on the defensive end. Philadelphia scored 71 points in the first half, the franchise’s highest first-half total in the postseason since 1978. The Sixers maintained a healthy double-digit lead throughout the third quarter, before the second unit broke the game wide open early in the fourth, allowing the starters to sit out the final frame entirely. Bad for my ‘Joel Embiid to score 25 or more points’ wager, good for this team in navigating what we all expect/hope to be a long postseason run. The final score was 120-95, with BBall Paul providing some late-game fun for the whole family. The only downside from the on-court action was Seth Curry leaving the game with a sprained ankle. Hopefully, it’s not too serious, but for now, let’s get to tonight’s Bell Ringer.

www.msn.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Rui Hachimura
Person
Scott Brooks
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Tobias Harris
Person
Matisse Thybulle
Person
Bradley Beal
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Tyrese Maxey
Person
Seth Curry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Tv#Sixers Bell Ringer#Wizards#Bball Paul#Dx#Stathead
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
Related
NBAcrossingbroad.com

22 Thoughts, Notes, and Stats on the Sixers’ 4-1 Series Win Over Washington

But first – Let’s put a bow on the first round series with 22 bulletpoints about what we saw:. 1) Three blowouts in this series should make you feel good about the Sixers moving forward. The Wizards totally stink, but it was encouraging to see them run Washington off the floor instead of playing down to their level. Even in Game 5, without Embiid, they took the Wizards’ best punch and still won by 17. They won by 25 in Game 2 and 29 in Game 3 Game 1 was basically knocking off rust and they lost Embiid in Game 4, but otherwise this series really was not close.
NBAmelodyinter.com

Young leads Hawks over Sixers in NBA playoff series opener

Trae Young scored 35 points and the Atlanta Hawks held off a late Philadelphia rally to beat the 76ers 128-124 in Sunday’s opening game of their NBA playoff series. Young, who averaged 29 points a game in the first round of the playoffs, pushed the visitors to a 19-point lead with eight minutes remaining only for Atlanta to struggle down the stretch and barely hang on for the victory.
NBAPosted by
All 76ers

Shake Milton Puts in Extra Work Following Sixers' Victory Over Wizards

Philadelphia 76ers guard Shake Milton hasn't looked like himself lately. After having a breakout season during his Sophomore effort last year, expectations were sky-high for the former SMU standout. But lately, the third-year guard hasn't lived up to the hype. Overall, Milton's had a solid third season in the NBA....
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Sixers’ X-factor vs Hawks in 2021 NBA Playoffs

The Philadelphia 76ers closed out the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night in Game 5, advancing to the Eastern Conference semifinals. The top-seeded Sixers are set to play the fifth-seeded Atlanta Hawks, who dispatched the New York Knicks in five games in round one. Philadelphia has not reached the Conference Finals...
NBAPosted by
97.3 ESPN

Embiid injury leaves Sixers Playoff Future Cloudy

This weekend there will be an abundance of Sunshine at the Jersey shore after a cloudy Memorial Day Week and this Sunday at 1pm the Sixers open the second round of the NBA playoffs against the Atlanta Hawks at the Wells Fargo Center. The Joel Embiid injury has clouded the Sixers' playoff hopes for a long run to the 2021 NBA Finals. There is great concern and speculation: How will the Sixers handle it moving forward? Embiid suffered a slight tear of his lateral meniscus in his right knee. Will Embiid be able to play with the injured knee in the 2021 NBA Playoffs? Should he play with the injured knee considering the potential long term impact on his future? Facing a hot Hawks team led by scoring sensation Trae Young, the Hawks went 27-11 after they fired their former Head Coach Lloyd Pierce and installed Nate McMillian as interim Head Coach. The Hawks defeated the New York Knicks 4-1 in the first round to advance to the 2nd round matchup against the 76ers. Can the Sixers find their way past the Hawks without Embiid? We will speculate about the Sixers future this weekend in The Locker Room with Billy Schweim.
NBAPosted by
NJ.com

NBA Playoffs 2021: Sixers are relying on young studs to make title run

Sitting in front of the blue background with “NBA Playoffs” on it, Sixers guard Matisse Thybulle looked into a camera and answered questions about the team’s 129-112 series-clinching win against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday at the Wells Fargo Center. Get Free Bets for the NBA Playoffs. Thybulle, who started...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Sixers podcast: Grades and fallout from victory over Wizards

In this episode of The Sixer Sense Podcast, the main focus is the Sixers‘ game five victory over the Wizards. Lucas Johnson and Christopher Kline offer insight into the fifth and final game of the series, where Joel Embiid sat due to his meniscus tear. In his absence, several players stepped in and helped secure the win for the 76ers. Seth Curry turned into his brother and Tyrese Maxey continued to demonstrate his value as a rookie spark plug.
NBAhypefresh.co

Embiid, Triple H rings bell; Sixers-Hawks loss.

Triple H dropped by in Philly today at the NBA Playoffs Sixers-Hawks Game 1. The WWE Hall of Famer joined Joel Embiid, fresh off an injury to his knee, to kick off Eastern Conference Semifinal series against the Atlanta Hawks at the Wells Fargo Center, today. Triple H rings the 76ers’ Liberty Bell with the use of his sledgehammer but not before both He and Joel paid hommage yet again to DX.
NBAphillyvoice.com

Sixers vs. Hawks playoff preview: Matchups, weaknesses, and predictions Round 2

The Sixers disposed of their first-round opponent in five games, have homecourt advantage throughout the East playoffs, and are getting contributions from starters and bench players alike. But it's hard to shake the anxiety heading into round two, where Philly will meet a good Hawks team while dealing with an injury to their franchise player, Joel Embiid.
NBApeachtreehoops.com

Hawks come out guns blazing, limp to finish line in Game 1 victory over Sixers

The Philadelphia 76ers received big news just before tip-off on Sunday afternoon with the announcement that All-NBA center Joel Embiid was cleared to start in Game 1. The Atlanta Hawks wouldn’t be as fortunate, as a lingering knee issue sidelined starting small fowrad De’Andre Hunter. Hawks interim head coach Nate McMillan tapped Solomon Hill to replace Hunter in the starting lineup but, despite a stellar game from Embiid, the Hawks used a first half barrage to take Game 1 in Philadelphia.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

GRADES: Shake steps up in Sixers’ Game 2 victory

The last time the Sixers faced the Hawks, Trae Young punished Doc Rivers’ second-ranked defense. Joel Embiid put up heavy scoring numbers to counter Trae Young’s monster game, but it was not enough. On this night though, the Sixers showed the young Hawks why Philadelphia is the number one seed.
NBAFOX43.com

Locked On Sixers host talks team's playoff chances

PHILADELPHIA — Here They Come. After a regular season that saw the team lead the Eastern Conference nearly from start to finish, the Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons-led Philadelphia 76ers team was able to defeat the Washington Wizards in the first round of the playoffs. Now, the squad is in...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Sixers: 3 advantages over Hawks in second round

The Philadelphia 76ers are widely favored over the Atlanta Hawks in the second round of the NBA playoffs despite uncertainty around Joel Embiid‘s health status. There’s a reason for that — the Sixers are the No. 1 seed and posted the NBA’s third-best record during the regular season. That level of success doesn’t happen by accident.
NBAJanesville Gazette

Joel Embiid, Shake Milton spark Sixers to Game 2 victory over Hawks

PHILADELPHIA — The 76ers’ reserves stepped up just in time. As a result, the Sixers avoided dropping into a two-games-to-none hole to the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference semifinals. Sparked by Shake Milton’s 14 points (all in the second half), the Sixers defeated the Atlanta Hawks, 118-102, in Tuesday...
NBAjusticenewsflash.com

The Sixers’ five likes and dislikes in their second victory over the Atlanta Hawks

On a rainy Tuesday night, Philadelphia’s victory over the Atlanta Hawks in Game 2 felt inevitable. Franchise legend Julius Owen sounded the alarm, the 76ers started the game with full firepower, and Tre Young was successfully controlled. Wells Fargo Center is crumbling. Later, the Atlanta bench boiled in the first half, and the tension was obvious. The 76ers were caught in a tense battle and tried to ensure that they would not fall behind 2-0.