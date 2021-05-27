Playoff Bell Ringer: Sixers romp in 120-95 victory over Washington

This weekend there will be an abundance of Sunshine at the Jersey shore after a cloudy Memorial Day Week and this Sunday at 1pm the Sixers open the second round of the NBA playoffs against the Atlanta Hawks at the Wells Fargo Center. The Joel Embiid injury has clouded the Sixers' playoff hopes for a long run to the 2021 NBA Finals. There is great concern and speculation: How will the Sixers handle it moving forward? Embiid suffered a slight tear of his lateral meniscus in his right knee. Will Embiid be able to play with the injured knee in the 2021 NBA Playoffs? Should he play with the injured knee considering the potential long term impact on his future? Facing a hot Hawks team led by scoring sensation Trae Young, the Hawks went 27-11 after they fired their former Head Coach Lloyd Pierce and installed Nate McMillian as interim Head Coach. The Hawks defeated the New York Knicks 4-1 in the first round to advance to the 2nd round matchup against the 76ers. Can the Sixers find their way past the Hawks without Embiid? We will speculate about the Sixers future this weekend in The Locker Room with Billy Schweim.