Nathan Adrian Missing Tokyo Would Be Huge Loss for Team USA. As the swimmers in the first semifinal of the Olympic Trials men’s 100 freestyle reached the home stretch, everyone inside the arena in Omaha realized the significance of the moment. Nathan Adrian, one of the best sprinters in American history and an absolute stalwart on the U.S. National Team for more than a decade, was fading hard. He was out blisteringly fast, in 22.81 to the feet at the halfway point, but after that swim and a fast morning prelims, the 32-year-old had nothing left in the tank.