When my sisters and I were little girls in the 70s, my mother often brought us from our family’s home in Crane to the library in Sidney for “story hour.” I can only speculate on how formative these experiences were, but we all became avid readers, and I eventually pursued advanced degrees in literary studies. My siblings (a younger brother later joined us) and I have fond memories of exploring the stacks at the Red Lodge Carnegie Library and of summer workshops at the community’s cultural center. Family outings and school field trips always included stops at museums and historical sites throughout the eastern outposts of the state.