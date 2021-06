Things change, places change, people change, and it’s time for a change, after 14 years (it will seem longer to many) I’m leaving 6 Music. Shaun says: “Things change, places change, people change, and it’s time for a change, after 14 years (it will seem longer to many) I’m leaving 6 Music. You have been there through births, marriages, deaths, divorces, get togethers, break ups, great sandwiches, bad curries, deceased pets, the lot. You have been unceasingly funny, always kind, always there with pendantry or support for even the silliest feature idea. I will be back with something soon, and I hope you’ll come along for the ride. In the meantime, feel free to buy me a pint in the Open Arms later, and remember, I love you.”