Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Cuban baseball player defects after arriving in Florida

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3byCjn_0aCl1QTw00

HAVANA (AP) — The Cuban Baseball Federation confirmed Wednesday night that one of the players on the national team defected a few hours after the squad arrived in Florida to participate in a qualifying tournament for the Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

The organization identified the player as César Prieto, 22.

“His decision, contrary to the commitment made to the people and the team, has generated disdain among his peers and other members of the delegation,” the federation said.

The team arrived in Florida after months of struggling to obtain U.S. visas, for which the players filed applications in three other countries due to U.S. sanctions that prevented the U.S. Consulate in Havana from issuing the documents.

The permits were finally delivered Tuesday under a special effort made by the U.S. Embassy in Havana.

Eight nations — Cuba, the United States, Venezuela, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Nicaragua, Colombia and Canada — will be battling for one spot in the six-team Tokyo Olympic baseball tournament. The tournament runs from May 31 to June 5 in West Palm Beach and Port St. Lucie, but exhibition matches are scheduled before that.

With three gold and two silver medals, Cuba has dominated Olympic baseball.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

474K+
Followers
246K+
Post
222M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cuban#Baseball Player#Canada#Dominican Republic#Venezuela#Ap#The U S Embassy#Tokyo Olympic Baseball#Havana#Colombia#Nicaragua#U S Visas#United States#National Team#U S Sanctions#U S Consulate#West Palm Beach#Exhibition Matches
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Cuba
News Break
MLB
Country
Puerto Rico
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
Florida StatePosted by
AFP

2 dead, 10 missing as Cuban migrant vessel sinks off Florida

The US Coast Guard was searching Friday for 10 people missing off Florida after a migrant vessel with 20 Cubans capsized. Authorities reported late Thursday they had recovered two bodies near the Florida Keys and pulled eight people alive from the ocean. The Coast Guard said on Twitter that "multiple air & surface assets" searched through the night would continue all day. A Coast Guard crew was on a routine patrol Thursday when it spotted people in the water.
AccidentsIdaho8.com

2 dead, 10 missing after boat carrying Cuban migrants overturns

MIAMI (WFOR) — Two people are dead and 10 others are missing after their boat overturned Thursday near the Florida Keys, officials said. The U.S. Coast Guard responded to a location about 18 miles south of Key West around 1 p.m. The crew of the Resolute rescued eight people, while...
Baseballnewsnetnebraska.org

Cuban Drama: Runaway star and baseball team miss Olympics

Baseball is back on the Olympic schedule for the first time since 2008, but the typical Cuban player will not attend. The road to Tokyo is tough in baseball: only 6 countries are allowed to participate, and in the North and South American qualifiers, only the winner can go to the Olympics.
MLBbabalublog.com

Fourth member of Cuban national baseball team defects

Pitcher Andy Rodriguez becomes the fourth member of the Cuban national team to escape the communist Castro dictatorship slave plantation and defect to the U.S. Andy Rodriguez: The fourth Cuban to defect from the baseball delegation in Miami. Cuban pitcher Andy Rodriguez has defected from the Cuban delegation that took...
AdvocacyPosted by
Reuters

Leading Cuban dissident discharged from hospital after 4 weeks

HAVANA (Reuters) - Leading Cuban dissident Luis Manuel Otero Alcantara was discharged from hospital on Monday, four weeks after authorities ended his hunger and thirst strike and admitted the “artivist.”. The General Calixto Garcia hospital in Havana said its treatment had enabled the 33-year-old artist to completely recover from his...
SoccerFOX Sports

Canada beats Suriname 4-0, to play Haiti in Cup qualifying

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (AP) — Jonathan David had the second hat trick of his international career to lead Canada over Suriname 4-0 Tuesday night and advance to a second-round matchup against Haiti in World Cup qualifying in North and Central America and the Caribbean. No. 70 Canada will play a two-match,...
MLSESPN

U.S. Soccer Schedule

Sunday, Jan. 31  United States 7, Trinidad and Tobago 0. Sunday, March 28  United States 2, Northern Ireland 1. Wednesday, June 9  vs. Costa Rica at Sandy, Utah, 7:06 p.m. b-Sunday, July 11  vs. Haiti or St. Vincent and the Grenadines or Guatemala or Guyana at Kansas City, Kan., 8:30 p.m.
MilitaryPosted by
The Associated Press

Iran sends warships to Atlantic amid Venezuela concerns

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — An Iranian destroyer and support vessel are now sailing in the Atlantic Ocean in a rare mission far from the Islamic Republic, Iran’s state TV reported on Thursday, without offering the vessels’ final destination. The trip by the new domestically built destroyer Sahand and...
Florida StateNY Daily News

Search for survivors continues after Cuban boat flips over near Florida Keys; at least 2 bodies found so far

The U.S. Coast Guard was still searching for possible survivors Friday after a boat traveling from Cuba with 20 people on board overturned near the Florida Keys. The vessel flipped over sometime Wednesday evening about 16 miles south of Key West, authorities said. Coast Guard crews have since rescued eight people and recovered two dead bodies, according to a news release.
Miami, FLamicohoops.net

The second member of the Cuban baseball team stayed in Miami

George Sail Fikurova, Equivo Cuba de Psychologist Baseball It ended up competing in the pre-Americas Olympics on Wednesday, Escaped from Cuban delegation This Thursday, Shortly before the group returned to the island. Journalist Francis Romero told Diario de Cuba that five different sources from a close circle of players confirmed...
Public HealthESPN

Coronavirus complications force Australian baseball team out of Olympic qualifying

SYDNEY -- Australia's Olympic baseball team has given up trying to qualify for the Tokyo Games because of coronavirus-related travel complications. Baseball Australia's chief executive Glenn Williams on Wednesday said the "gut-wrenching" decision to withdraw makes Olympic qualification impossible. The final qualifying tournament on June 22-26 was initially due to be hosted by Taiwan but late last month it was moved to Puebla, Mexico.