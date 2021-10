It seems that Sens. Joe Manchin and Bernie Sanders have had quite enough of each other. That's no surprise. Technically, both men are on the same Democratic team, but their divergent viewpoints test the limits of "big tent" politics. Manchin represents West Virginia, a deep red state, and has plenty of reasons to keep his conservative constituents happy. Sanders, meanwhile, is a democratic socialist from Vermont who is far enough to the left that he isn't actually a member of the party. They're an odd fit, but Democrats are going to need both men if they're to get any portion of President Biden's agenda through Congress. And right now, Manchin and Sanders are acting more like opponents than teammates.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO