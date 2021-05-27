Cancel
Huntingdon County, PA

Three Teens Charged in Fire

 22 days ago

According to the Huntingdon County District Attorney’s office, three teen boys have been charged for setting a fire at the Blair House apartment complex last Friday. Authorities say the three Huntingdon-area juveniles, two 14-year-olds and one 15-year-old, face felony charges of arson, burglary, and conspiracy, as well as five counts of reckless endangerment after five firefighters were treated for smoke inhalation and heat exhaustion while fighting the flames.

