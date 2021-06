Chenango Valley students of all ages are using art to express how they see themselves as a 'Warrior' this year. After its creation by the Chenango Valley Community Schools Race and Equity Subcommittee whose goal it is to raise awareness and increase understanding around diversity and equity, the art project named 'Warrior In Me' granted students from kindergarten to 12th grade across the district free rein to demonstrate what being a warrior meant to themselves in 2021. The goal of the project was to celebrate what makes them unique.