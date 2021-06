Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante ascends to another plane of existence, again. I’d be remiss to not talk about the Man of the Match. Perhaps “Matches” is more appropriate though, considering N’Golo Kante was given the award in both semifinal legs as well. His reputation has been practically unblemished for over five seasons now, but his performance in the final showed just how far he has risen up the ranks, all the way to the absolute top tier of players in the game.