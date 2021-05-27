Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Asian shares slip with eyes on inflation, US economy

By YURI KAGEYAMA AP Business Writer
Herald & Review
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (AP) — Asian shares fell Thursday, as investors watched for signs of inflation and awaited U.S. economic data expected later in the day. Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 shed 0.8% in early trading to 28,409.41. South Korea's Kospi dipped 0.7% to 3,146.54. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 inched down less than 0.1% to 7,089.90. Hong Kong's Hang Seng slipped 0.5% to 29,019.84. The Shanghai Composite index edged 0.1% to 3,597.85.

herald-review.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Gdp#Asian#Ap#Kospi#S P#Hang Seng#Japanese#Chinese#Xiaomi#The Commerce Department#Federal Reserve#Invesco#Sporting Goods#Urban Outfitters#Abercrombie Fitch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
Country
South Korea
Place
Asia
News Break
Nikkei 225
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
Country
Japan
News Break
Markets
Place
Tokyo, JP
Related
Metal Miningthebharatexpressnews.com

Gold prices slide slightly, silver is trading higher

Gold and silver prices today: Gold and silver prices were trading on a mixed note on Friday. Gold futures for August 5 delivery on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) slipped 0.07% to Rs 46,836. On the spot market, fine gold of 24 karat purity was sold at Rs 47,210 per 10 grams, 22 karat gold was priced at Rs 45,610 per 10 grams, 18 karat gold was retailed at Rs 37,770 per 10 grams and 14 karat gold was priced of 31,400 rupees for 10 grams, the Indian Bullion and Jewelers Association (IBJA) said on the microblogging site Twitter.
StocksBusiness Insider

CAC 40 Slips Ahead Of US Inflation Data

(RTTNews) - French stocks struggled for direction in early trade on Friday amid concerns that the Federal Reserve may tighten its monetary policy sooner than expected, if inflation surprises to the upside. Amid a lack of clarity over the direction of price pressures, investors now await a key U.S. inflation...
Stocksgranthshala.com

FTSE 100 advances after BoE holds rate, Asian stocks rise but Sensex trades near flatline

The FTSE 100 on Thursday was helped by a sluggish Bank of England stance and kept its crisis-era monetary policy unchanged. The blue-chip FTSE 100 closed up 0.6 per cent, with drugmaker AstraZeneca and miners Anglo American, Rio Tinto and BHP Group giving the biggest boost to the index. While mining and healthcare stocks led the index, cruise operator Carnival fell after posting a quarterly loss of more than $2 billion.
Businesseconomies.com

Gold pares some gains as dollar steadies

Gold prices rose on Friday, but pared some of its gains after the release of upbeat data in the US, while the US dollar steadied against most of its peers. The US Personal Consumption Expenditures (which the US Federal Reserve relies on to measure inflation) rose in May to a nearly 3-decade high at 3.4%.
BusinessBayStreet.ca

USD/CAD - Canadian Dollar Awaiting U.S. Data

The Canadian dollar was directionless in another uneventful overnight session. Traders are content to await further guidance from the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) inflation report, which is said to be the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation. Higher than expected results will reignite the debate as to the timing of the next U.S. rate increase, and undermine the Canadian dollar.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar dips ahead of U.S. inflation data

LONDON, June 25 (Reuters) - The dollar drifted lower in Europe on Friday as an agreement on U.S. infrastructure spending underpinned appetite for riskier currencies, but caution ahead of key U.S. inflation data kept losses to a minimum. The risk-sensitive Antipodean currencies rose, as did the euro, gaining 0.1% to...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar notches weekly gain as Fed impact fades

(Adds strategist quotes and details throughout, updates prices) * Canadian dollar strengthens 0.2% against the greenback * For the week, the loonie gains 1.3% * Price of U.S. oil settles 1% higher at $74.05 a barrel * Canadian 10-year yield rises 4.4 basis points to 1.460% By Fergal Smith TORONTO, June 25 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged higher against its U.S. counterpart on Friday as oil prices climbed and investors grew less worried about the Federal Reserve's shift to more hawkish guidance, with the currency adding to this week's gains. The loonie was trading 0.2% higher at 1.2300 to the greenback, or 81.30 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.2271 to 1.2329. It was up 1.3% for the week, clawing back some its decline from the previous week when the Federal Reserve surprised markets by projecting it would begin interest rate hikes in 2023 rather than 2024. "The Fed was a turning point but it wasn't a complete game changer," said Alvise Marino, FX strategist at Credit Suisse in New York. "The fact that the Fed was able to introduce some hawkishness in to the discourse but without causing a tantrum (in the bond market) ... that's something that has allowed risky assets to perform well," Marino said. The S&P 500 index hit a record high as weaker-than-expected U.S. inflation data eased worries about a sudden tapering in stimulus by the Fed. Oil, one of Canada's major exports, notched a fifth consecutive week of gains on expectations demand growth will outstrip supply. U.S. crude oil futures settled 1% higher on Friday at $74.05 a barrel. Canada projects COVID-19 infections will decline rapidly over the next two months, but the more contagious Delta variant risks causing a greater-than-expected resurgence of cases later this year, public health officials said. Canadian government bond yields rose across a steeper curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year was up 4.4 basis points at 1.460%, extending its rebound from last Friday's 3-1/2-month low at 1.364%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Nick Zieminski)
StocksPosted by
Reuters

GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. stocks upbeat on infrastructure deal, oil dips

LONDON, June 25 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures ticked up on Friday after a strong overnight showing for U.S. and global equities as President Joe Biden secured a bipartisan Senate infrastructure deal, though oil lost some shine after a strong week. Investors have been looking to an infrastructure agreement...
Businessinvesting.com

China’s PBOC Leads the Fed in Weaning the Economy Off Stimulus

(Bloomberg) -- China’s central bank is a step ahead of its U.S. counterpart in reining in its Covid-19 emergency stimulus, relieving potential market pressure from the Federal Reserve’s looming shift in policy. The People’s Bank of China has already started curbing credit growth to tackle debt risks, although it’s doing...
StocksPosted by
WGAU

Asian shares mostly higher after listless session on Wall St

BANGKOK — (AP) — Shares were mostly higher in Asia on Thursday after a listless day of trading on Wall Street as the recent bout of nerves over Federal Reserve policy fades. Markets advanced in Tokyo, Seoul and Hong Kong while Sydney and Shanghai declined. Markets have calmed notably since...
StocksCNBC

European markets advance as investors digest Fed comments, data

LONDON — European stocks advanced on Thursday as global investors digested comments from U.S. Federal Reserve officials and looked ahead to various data releases. The pan-European Stoxx 600 climbed 0.6% by mid-afternoon, with travel and leisure stocks climbing 1.5% to lead gains while telecoms bucked the upward trend to slide 0.3% lower.
MarketsDailyFx

Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: Will USD/CAD Resume its Rally?

USD/CAD PRICE OUTLOOK: CANADIAN DOLLAR MIRED BY FED, OIL PRICES. USD/CAD has pulled back 200-pips with the Canadian Dollar reversing recent weakness. Canadian Dollar appears to be benefiting from higher oil prices and a broadly softer USD. USD/CAD price action might resume its advance as Federal Reserve taper risk still...
Marketsdailyforex.com

Forex Today: Yellen States Inflation Will Revert to Normal in 2022

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen testified before Congress yesterday and amplified the Fed’s case that the current high U.S. inflation rate is transitory and will revert to a more normal level in 2022. U.S. stock markets are holding up very close to record highs so the reassurance seems to be working, assuming that expectations of persistent inflation would dampen stock valuations.
Stockswopular.com

Europe Markets: Banks Lead European Stocks Higher As Bond Yields Recover

Banks led European stocks higher on Thursday as bond yields recovered. Banks lead European stocks higher as bond yields recover. Banks led European stocks higher on Thursday as bond yields recovered. The Stoxx Europe 600 SXXP, +0.56% rose 0.6%, with gains for lenders including KBC Group KBC, +1.45% and the Bank of Ireland BIRG, ...
Businessthebharatexpressnews.com

Asian stocks stall, markets eye US inflation signals

Asian stocks stalled on Thursday as China pushed lower, as the US dollar held below an 11-week high as investors reassessed US Federal Reserve statements on inflation and looked to the data ahead for direction. SYDNEY: Asian stocks stalled on Thursday, with China tilting lower, as the US dollar held...
BusinessRTTNews

Gold Prices See Mixed Trend As Investors Digest Fed Comments

Gold prices were mixed on Thursday after two Fed officials said a period of high inflation in the United States could last longer than anticipated. Spot gold edged up 0.2 percent to $1,781.65 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were down 0.1 percent at $1,781.75. The dollar erased early gains...