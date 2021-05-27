Cancel
Telemundo Café con aroma de mujer Spoilers: All about the premiere!

By Jamie White
 23 days ago

Telemundo Café con aroma de mujer spoilers reveal this Telenovela, which is an adaptation of a 1994 novela of the same name, premiered. On May 25th, Telemundo brought the story back to life and we’re liking what we see so far. Let’s talk about some of the highlights of the premiere episode.

Carmen Villalobos
William Levy
