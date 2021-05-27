What is a Mobile Developer and Why are they in High Demand?
There is a current change in work trends; more people are willing to step outside the box and follow non-conventional career paths in technology. Years ago, finance, healthcare, and engineering were the go-to jobs for young people. Nowadays, tech jobs offer the opportunity for workers to work from their convenience at home and with good pay. This is why more people are choosing to work in the field of technology. Mobile website and application development is one of such jobs in high demand, and for a good reason.hackernoon.com