What is a Mobile Developer and Why are they in High Demand?

Not all aspiring iOS developers own a Mac, which makes the struggle for iOS development on Windows quite tough. For a long time, iOS development wasn't possible on any computer device that didn’t run on macOS. In the past, many other third-party cross-platform solutions like PhoneGap and Titanium promised high-performance and alternative development environments, but they did not really deliver much. Today, you cannot use a Windows PC out of the box for iOS development, but you can develop, deploy, debug, and test your iOS application on Windows using different techniques.