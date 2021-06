The stock market on Wednesday stayed largely in the same pattern it has followed for quite a while now, with major market benchmarks mostly mixed and not straying too far from where they started the day. As of 1:45 p.m. EDT, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI) was down 55 points to 34,544. However, the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) managed to pick up 3 points to 4,231, approaching a potential record close, and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) added 36 points to 13,961.