James Harden has missed all but 43 seconds of the first four games of the Brooklyn Nets‘ second-round playoff series against the Milwaukee Bucks due to a hamstring strain, but he is progressing toward a return to action. After initially being ruled out for Game 5 against the Bucks on Tuesday night, Harden was first upgraded to doubtful, and the upgraded again to questionable. Harden will test his hamstring prior to tipoff of Game 5 and a final decision regarding his status will be made at that time. Harden plans to play in the game barring a setback, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.