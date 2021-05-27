Wild Things ready to play ball again

It has been 635 days since the Washington Wild Things last played a Frontier League baseball game that counted in the standings. During that time, much has changed for the league. It has said goodbye to the 2019 champion River City Rascals, expanded to a second country, absorbed teams from the defunct Can-Am League and added the Tri-City Valley Cats, a former affiliate of the Houston Astros. Longtime league commissioner Bill Lee has retired, the closed border between the United States and Canada is causing one team to be homeless until at least July 23, revised roster rules are in place and a new extra-innings tiebreaker that is even more gimmicky than the one used for the past five seasons has been approved.