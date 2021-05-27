Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Board of Zoning Appeals Meeting, May 26, 2021

Rappahannock News
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleFor agenda items, visit the county's Boarddocs site: https://go.boarddocs.com/va/corva/Board.nsf/Public.

www.rappnews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boarddocs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Napoleon, OHCrescent-News

Napoleon board to meet

The Napoleon Area Board of Education will meet in regular session June 30 at 7 p.m. The meeting can be viewed at facebook.com/napoleonareaschools. For individuals who would like to make public comment during the public participation portion of the meeting, call 1-312-626-6799, and enter the meeting code, 96719545521#.
Politicschelseaupdate.com

Lyndon Township Board Approves FY 2021-22 Budget

The Lyndon Township Board of Trustees approved an about $872,000 FY 2021-22 operating budget at a special meeting on June 22 that took place in person at Township Hall. Among the highlights of the budget are 2-percent increases or ($581) for township officers’ salaries. The supervisor, clerk and treasurer will receive $29,631 for the year while the two trustees will also receive a 2-percent increase and receive $3,850 for the year.
Contra Costa County, CAContra Costa Herald

Contra Costa Supervisors approve Regional Housing Needs Allocation

Extend ban on residential rent increases through September 30; inadequate county housing policy fuels crisis. The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously voted to extend the prohibition on residential evictions and rent increases through September 30 even though a driving factor for the county’s housing crisis can be linked to the county’s preference to permit the construction of more high-income housing than low-and-moderate-income housing.
Salisbury, MADaily News Of Newburyport

Zoning Board to rule on Forest Road plan

SALISBURY — The Zoning Board of Appeals is expected to make a final decision on a proposed Forest Road condominium complex late next month, but neighbors who oppose the project claim they have a legal path to block it. Real estate developer Steve Paquette plans to build the 56-unit, Meadowview...
Bowman, NDbowmanextra.com

PSC Reschedules Public Hearing for Proposed Bowman Wind Project

Hearing originally scheduled for June 24 moved to August 24 in Bowman. The North Dakota Public Service Commission (PSC) will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, August 24, regarding a proposal to construct a wind project in Bowman County. The hearing, originally scheduled for June 24, was postponed and rescheduled for August 24 at the request of the company.
Nemaha County, KSsabethaherald.com

Nemaha County Commission 6.21.2021

The Board of Nemaha County Commissioners met in regular session on Monday, June 21. The meeting was called to order with Chairman Gary Scoby leading the flag salute. Present also were Commissioners Dylan Keim and Jason Koch, Road and Bridge/Solid Waste Supervisor Adam Kuckelman, Office Manager Kathy Haverkamp and County Clerk Mary Kay Schultejans.
Politicscasagrandeaz.gov

Planning and Zoning Commission Meeting

Members of the public wishing to make a comment on a specific item on the Planning and Zoning Commission Agenda are encouraged instead to email their comments to the Planning and Development Department at natalie_albright@casagrandeaz.gov by 2:00 p.m. of the meeting date. Comments received by that time will be included in the record.
Webster, WIBurnett County Sentinel

Webster Board commits to solar array

There will be a new solar array in Webster, owned by the village itself, and it will be set up to allow for future expansion. The decision came about at the regular monthly meeting of the Webster Village Board, which met Wednesday, June 9. The solar array has been in...
Huntly, VARappahannock News

Board of Zoning Appeals grants setback variance on Huntly property

The Rappahannock County Board of Zoning Appeals granted a setback variance on Wednesday night to the owners of a 0.78-acre parcel in an agriculture zone on the corner of Zachary Taylor Highway and Jericho Road in Huntly. The applicants, sisters Sandra Hawkins, Charlotte Turnmeyer and Sharon Dodson, sought a five-foot...
Chaffee County, COarkvalleyvoice.com

Nestle 1041 Permit Review continues, Two to One Approval Vote Likely

In another hours-long session on Thursday morning, the Chaffee Board of County Commissioners (BoCC) slogged through the standards and conditions enforced on the original 1041 permit for a 10-year extension of an existing 1041 Permit for Nestlé/BlueTriton. While the application review has again been continued (this time to 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 6, much of the suspense is gone. Two of the three commissioners have indicated that at this moment they are leaning toward approving the permit, with conditions.
Peach County, GA41nbc.com

Peach County Board of Commissioners considering a junk car ordinance

FORT VALLEY, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)- Peach County Planning and Zoning presented a junk car ordinance to the board of commissioners last month. After receiving complaints about about the visibility of junk cars in neighborhoods. According to Rickey Blalock, Administrator of Planning and zoning, the ordinance includes keeping junk cars out of sight,...
Morris County, NJwrnjradio.com

Morris County considers 27 historic sites for preservation funding

MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – The Morris County Board of County Commissioners was asked tonight to approve $2.65 million in grants from the county’s Preservation Trust Fund to help restore, preserve and further protect 27 historic sites in 17 towns across Morris County. Most of the funding recommended by the Morris...
Sedona, AZSedona Red Rock News

Sedona P&Z, public weigh in on resort plan

One word came up again and again when discussing a potential resort in Uptown — “density.”. The Sedona Planning and Zoning Commission heard for the second time a proposal from LodgeWorks, which is currently in escrow to purchase 19.45 acres of land down Art Barn Road off State Route 89A in Uptown, during its Tuesday, June 16, meeting.
Littleton, MAlittletonma.org

Planning Board Meeting Agenda

The agenda for the upcoming Planning Board meeting has been posted. Use the links to view the agenda. Littleton Town Hall • 37 Shattuck St • Littleton, MA 01460.
Montgomery County, MDmymcmedia.org

County Board Of Appeals Seeks Applicants For New Appointee

The Montgomery County Council is accepting applicants to serve on its Board of Appeals, the five-member quasi-judicial panel which settles land zoning and development disputes. The open position can be filled by a Democrat, Republican or a voter not affiliated with any political party. Current board member Caryn Hines’ term...
Cumberland, RIValley Breeze

Zoning Board approves accessory dwelling unit

CUMBERLAND – The Zoning Board this month approved a dimensional variance allowing Cook Road resident Sebastian Foppema to build a new apartment for a family member on his property. In April, the Town Council approved changes to local rules on accessory dwelling units, or in-law apartments, including not requiring them...
North Hempstead, NYtheislandnow.com

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING: Town of North Hempstead – Board of Zoning Appeals

Town of North Hempstead – Board of Zoning Appeals. Pursuant to the provisions of the Code of the Town of North Hempstead, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Zoning Appeals of said Town will conduct a Zoom meeting, on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at 10:00am as permitted by the suspension of the NYS Open Meetings Law to consider any matters that may properly be heard by said Board, and will hold a public hearing on said date to consider applications and appeals.The following cases will be called at said public hearing. APPEAL # 21067 ñ Jia Ying Li; 32 Dail Street, New Hyde Park; Section 9, Block 81, Lot 32; Zoned: Residence CVariance ß 70-101(B) to legalize a raised terrace too close to a street.APPEAL #21076 – Mohammed Quaizar; 47 Oxford Street, New Hyde Park, Section 9, Block 482, Lot 117; Zoned Residential-CVariance from 70-50.B to construct an addition that is too close to the street.APPEAL #21079 ñ Dos Toros NHP, LLC; 1624 Marcus Avenue, New Hyde Park, Section 8, Block 302, Lot 27; Zoned Business-AConditional Use ß70-126(A) to construct interior alterations to construct a new restaurant.APPEAL #21080 ñ RPAI US Management, LLC; 1618 Marcus Avenue, New Hyde Park, Section 8, Block 302, Lot 27; Zoned Business-AVariance from ß70-196J(1)(f) to erect a wall sign higher than permitted.The full list of cases for this calendar may be obtained at www.northhempsteadny.gov. All interested persons should appear and will be given an opportunity to be heard at such meeting and/or hearing. All documents pertaining to the above appeals are available via email at bzadept@northhempsteadny.gov. The live Zoom meeting can be accessed at: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86163146424Or via phone at +1 929 436 2866 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 346 248 7799 or +1 669 900 6833 or +1 253 215 8782 using Webinar ID: 861 6314 6424. Additionally, the public may view the live stream of this meeting at https://northhempsteadny.gov/townboardlive.Should you wish to participate in an appeal hearing, please register in advance by sending an email to bzadept@northhempsteadny.gov no later than Friday, July 9, 2021. Please include your first and last name, street address, email address, any prepared written comments/questions and the appeal number you wish to be heard on. Comments will be limited to 3 minutes per speaker. Members of the public can email written comments or questions addressed to the Board. Written comments must be received 60 minutes prior to the meeting. Questions and/or comments which are timely submitted will be accepted and made a part of the record.DAVID MAMMINA, R.A., Chairman; Board of Zoning Appeals.