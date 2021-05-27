Cancel
Bath County, KY

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Bath, Breathitt, Clay, Elliott, Estill, Fleming, Floyd by NWS

weather.gov
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-27 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Bath; Breathitt; Clay; Elliott; Estill; Fleming; Floyd; Jackson; Johnson; Knott; Knox; Laurel; Lee; Leslie; Magoffin; Martin; McCreary; Menifee; Montgomery; Morgan; Owsley; Perry; Powell; Pulaski; Rockcastle; Rowan; Wayne; Whitley; Wolfe DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast, south central and southeast Kentucky. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions are expected due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Conditions are expected to improve toward late morning on Thursday.

alerts.weather.gov
