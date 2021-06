To say that tech has been a major issue for families during this pandemic is a massive understatement. We have relied on technology for so much. Yet, the uptick in tech usage has generated concern about everything from mental health to physical well-being to social skills. The Center for Parent and Teen Communication hosted an intimate conversation with Michael Robb of Common Sense Media, pediatrician Hina Talib, MD, and parenting and tech writer Leticia Barr. They discuss new findings related to teens and digital media, how parents can help support young people’s health in an uncertain world, the need to ensure safe, healthy online spaces for young people, and how to raise kids who are tuned into relationships and the bigger world around them.