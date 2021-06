It’s time to celebrate our youth!! “There is a time for all things under Heaven.” During, “Celebrate Our Youth Week” Project Storytime Reading want youth to be inspired,encouraged, and uplifted by hearts of love. Our desire is that through spiritual love demonstrated by others, youth will gain the hope and courage to remove the silent tears.” Our desire is that with the guidance of spiritual love, youth will no longer suffer in silence. During, “Celebrate Our Youth Week,” we want to inspire and motivate the heart of youth. We want to bring awareness to communities on the positive benefits of investing in the emotional, academic, and spiritual future of youth. These investments enhance youth abilities, gifts, talents, and future potentials.