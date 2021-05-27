‘Sweep It Into Space’ review: New for Dinosaur Jr. isn’t new for indie rock
By the time a band gets to their twelfth studio album, they typically fall under two schools of desperate thought: “let’s pump out as much of the same content as possible because it works,” or “crap, we really need to change things up before we fall off!” Because let’s be honest; even some of the greatest bands of all time get stale after twelve albums. Dinosaur Jr., somehow, seem to dodge that greed train with their most recent effort, Sweep It Into Space. Rather than copy-paste their past products or force drastic action, the group takes their rugged indie backbone and gives it a quick, melodic makeover. But while it may make their sound newer and their songs catchier, their new identity gets lost in the depths of generic indie rock.www.theyoungfolks.com