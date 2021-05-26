newsbreak-logo
151 New Cases of COVID-19 Reported, 189 Recoveries and One Death

By Chris Omness
westcentralonline.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe active case count continues to decline in the province as there were 151 new cases to along with 189 recoveries and one death reported in Wednesday's COVID-19 update. The new death was a person in their 40s from Saskatoon. 27 cases are considered active in the Central West zone,...

An additional 9,427 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been given in Saskatchewan, bringing the total number of vaccines administered in the province to 679,274. Seventy-six percent of those over the age of 40 have received their first dose. Seventy percent of those 30+ have received their first dose. Sixty-four percent of those 18+ have received their first dose.
Another 111 new cases in the province today now brings the total number of cases in Saskatchewan to 45,820 cases; 43,842 recoveries and 1,451 cases considered active. The new cases in northern Saskatchewan are located in the following zones: Far North West, two; North West, 11; North Central, 19; North East, one. Two new cases are pending residence information. Two previously reported cases with pending residence information were added to the North Central zone.