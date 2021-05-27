CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Facebook reverses policy to allow posts on COVID-19

 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleWashington [US], May 27 (ANI): Social media giant Facebook has lifted its ban on content claiming about the origins of COVID-19, and theories about its possible lab creation, reports said. "In light of ongoing investigations into the origin of COVID-19 and in consultation with public health experts, we will...

