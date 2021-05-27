Here Is The Reason It Is So Hard To Stop Those Annoying Robocalls

Hi this is Leslie Harris in for Nick. It might seem like we’re getting more of those robo calls, but we’ve actually seen fewer of them. In fact in April the US received a more than 10% drop in robocalls from the previous month, but we’re still getting over 4 billion of these calls. One reason is because of the pandemic raging in places where a lot of the robocalls originate from, and their shut-downs. But there are steps you can take to decrease your amount of these calls.