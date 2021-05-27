Forest Hills unable to contain powerhouse Central

Forest Hills' Colby Rearick (right) is tagged out by Central's Tanner Hall on a steal attempt at third base during the third inning of their District 6 Class 3A semifinal on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in Martinsburg. By Gary M. Baranec/For The Tribune-Democrat

MARTINSBURG – Central is as good as advertised.

Forest Hills had the tying run in scoring position in the top of the fifth inning against the No. 1 seed in the District 6 Class 3A playoff bracket. By the end of the frame, the Rangers were packing up their equipment and getting ready to board their bus back to Sidman after the host Scarlet Dragons erupted for nine runs to close out an 11-1 win and clinch a spot in next week’s title game and secure a state playoff berth on Wednesday afternoon.

“They’re a great baseball team,” said Forest Hills senior Zach Myers, who held Central to two runs – one earned – over the first four innings, but couldn’t get an out in the fifth before reaching the pitch limit. “But this is playoff baseball. These are the type of teams we were going to have to win against to get where we want to go.”

Central left-hander Jonah Snowberger held Forest Hills (17-4) to one hit – Colby Rearick’s third-inning double into the gap in right-center. Shortstop Paxton Kling homered, cleanup hitter Hunter Smith doubled twice and No. 3 batter Devon Boyles knocked in three runs to key the Dragons offensively.

“This is a great team, no doubt. They’re a level in front of us,” Rangers coach Joe Carpenter said.

Central is always formidable, as evidenced by its seven district championships and a PIAA title in 2017 when the Scarlet Dragons were D6 runners-up.

The Dragons have as much talent through the lineup this year as ever. Kling is heading to Louisiana State. Boyles is on his way to Division I Radford. Catcher Hunter Klotz is a Kent State recruit. Snowberger has committed to Millersville, but still reportedly has DI colleges checking him out, weighing whether to try to make him reevaluate his college choice.

Central coach A.J. Hoenstine said a couple more of his players could wind up on Division I college diamonds someday.

“I believe they (have as much potential as any team we’ve ever had),” Hoenstine said. “I told them at the beginning of the year, ‘You have to learn to play harder. You have maybe the most talent of anybody.’ I think they kind of took that on as a challenge.”

Wednesday’s District 6 semifinal was the 18th time this year the Dragons have scored double-digit runs and the 12th time this spring they’ve won by double figures.

It wasn’t like Forest Hills was a pushover, either. Myers has just signed with Pitt-Johnstown, the Rangers reached this round by beating a Bald Eagle Area team that was responsible for one of Central’s losses and Forest Hills was the author of 10 mercy-rule wins itself.

“That team is experienced. We’re young,” Rangers catcher Brook Williamson said.

“They’re a heck of a team.

“They’re legit.”

There were a few scattered raindrops throughout the game. The downpour, however, started about 90 minutes after the deluge of Central runs in the fifth inning – too late for the Rangers.

It all began with Kling getting on base and moving to second on two errors. Klotz singled him home, then Boyles tripled to make it 4-1.

After Smith doubled, Ty Helsel walked and Myers hit Snowberger with a pitch, ending the Ranger ace’s day.

“They do a great job of getting great at-bats,” Myers said.

“They were all tough outs.”

Forest Hills reliever Colton Cornell retired two of the first three Dragons he faced out.

However, Cornell’s fanning of Leyton Kling was the last out the Rangers got. Paxton Kling and Klotz both walked, and Boyles and Smith followed with consecutive doubles to make it a 10-run margin and end the contest.

“We just woke up,” said Paxton Kling, who led off the game for Central with a prodigious homer over the fence in left-center. “We were focused the whole game, but we went a little dead in the middle innings. Then, that last inning, we went off. We started to get our timing down.”

Forest Hills had cut it to 2-1 in the top of the fifth. Devin Kreger drew a leadoff walk and Snowberger threw away Taylor Vranich’s bunt. After Devon Brezovec sacrificed the runners to second and third, Rearick’s groundout drove in pinch-runner Dayton Maul, but Snowberger got Brody Roberts to hit a looping liner that Paxton Kling snared to end the threat.

Myers was the only senior to see action for the Rangers. Senior center fielder Brad Madigan didn’t play after being injured against BEA.

“We will be back. We will be back,” Carpenter said. “And, hopefully, we will learn from this.”