A late rally by the Fremont Moo came up just short as the Badlands Big Sticks completed a three-game sweep of the Moo with a 7-4 victory Sunday evening. The Big Sticks (11-11) took control of the game in a 10-batter, five-run, bottom of the fifth inning. Meanwhile, to that point, the Fremont (16-6) offense had mustered just five hits and no runs. But in the top of the sixth, a two-out rally got the Moo on the board. Brock Reller kept the inning alive with a single up the middle. Austin Callahan followed with a two-run home run to right to pull Fremont to within three. Badlands responded with two in the bottom of the sixth to rebuild its lead to five at 7-2.