The Henry Ford hosts virtual conversation on Ford's 2016 win at LeMans

Ford Zoom Media Availability | Tuesday, June 22, 2021. TRAVIS GEISLER, NASCAR Competition Director, Team Penske — WILL YOU BE TOLD WHAT BRAKES YOU’RE GOING TO RUN WITH NEXT GEN, OR WILL YOU HAVE THE OPTION LIKE THIS PAST WEEKEND AT NASHVILLE? “I think there will be like two choices next year. I think the calipers are the same. Pretty much everywhere there will be two rotor options, but all of the rotors and brakes for next year are a lot bigger. There’s a tremendous amount of braking capability in that car from what we’ve seen in testing. Even just coming to pit road at Texas, Ryan was driving and was just kind of amazed at how far he could brake. Larger wheels allow for a lot larger rotor, so you’ve got a lot more stopping power. I think anytime you’re allowed to have decisions people make bad ones at times and that creates some variability and that’s what I like about it is having the option to make a bad choice or a good choice and being able to separate yourself. I think the choices next year will still be there. They’ll be a lot more limited and we’ll have to see how it plays out. I think the braking platform in general is definitely gonna be, it’s so much more performance with that car given the size constraints of the parts involved.”