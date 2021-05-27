Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Des Plaines, IL

Former factory to be razed in Des Plaines, making way for apartment building

By Russell Lissau
Posted by 
Daily Herald Business Ledger
Daily Herald Business Ledger
 22 days ago

Demolition of a former bedding company factory in Des Plaines is set to begin next week, making way for a proposed apartment building and a smaller commercial building. Both Des Plaines and Cook County have granted demolition permits for the roughly 107,000-square-foot building at 414 E. Golf Road that once was home to a facility for Florida-based Pacific Coast Feather Co., Des Plaines spokeswoman Jennie Vana said.

www.dhbusinessledger.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Daily Herald Business Ledger

Daily Herald Business Ledger

Chicago, IL
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
212K+
Views
ABOUT

The Business Resource for Suburban Chicago

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cook County, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
Cook County, IL
Business
City
Des Plaines, IL
Des Plaines, IL
Government
Des Plaines, IL
Business
County
Cook County, IL
Local
Illinois Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Building#Apartment Buildings#Pacific Coast Feather Co#Terra Carta Partners#The City Council#4th Ward
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
Villa Park, ILPosted by
Daily Herald Business Ledger

High-end Garden Station mixed-use apartment building to rise near Villa Park Metra station

Villa Park is poised to join Elmhurst, Lisle, Naperville and other communities that feature high-end apartments near their Metra stations. On Monday, the village board voted 6-to-1 to allow Burr Ridge-based Hawthorne Development Corporation to move forward on a proposed $120 million mixed-use apartment building northwest of the Villa Park Metra station.
Arlington Heights, ILPosted by
Daily Herald Business Ledger

Churchill Downs: ‘Strong proposals from numerous parties’ to buy Arlington Park

Arlington Park's owner said Tuesday its real estate firm has received "strong proposals from numerous parties" for redevelopment of the iconic racetrack in Arlington Heights. The brief statement from Churchill Downs Inc. came just minutes after a 5 p.m. Tuesday deadline for developers to submit initial plans and offers for the 326 acres of prime real estate at Euclid and Wilke roads.
Glen Ellyn, ILPosted by
Daily Herald Business Ledger

Apex 400 work continues in Glen Ellyn

The next phase of the Apex 400 construction project in Glen Ellyn will include relocating the temporary construction fencing on Main Street, beginning Monday. The fence will be relocated four feet east to accommodate the base of a crane to be used on site. With the relocation and the resulting reduction of road width, traffic on Main Street will become one-way northbound only from Hillside Avenue to Duane Street.
Mundelein, ILPosted by
Daily Herald Business Ledger

Starbucks proposed for Mundelein

The Mundelein village board will meet Monday to discuss a plan for a Starbucks coffee shop in Hawley Lake Plaza, which is on the northwest corner of Route 45 and Hawley Street. The proposal calls for the shop to have a drive-through window, which requires a special use permit from...
Real EstatePosted by
Daily Herald Business Ledger

Unpermitted conversion warrants consideration

Q: I've been renting a home for four years and would like to buy it from the landlords. The building was originally a garage and was converted to a dwelling before permits were required. Recently, the owners added a foundation to an unpermitted addition and did not obtain a permit for the work. I expressed concern, but the work just proceeded. Should I go ahead with the purchase and deal with the county if problems arise later, or is that too risky?
Chicago, ILPosted by
Daily Herald Business Ledger

Aurora development takes off as growing hub for Asian businesses

Thirty-five miles west of Chicago's Chinatown, an emerging Asian-themed lifestyle center in Aurora is on its way to becoming a suburban hub for Asian businesses. Chinese American real estate developer Eddie Ni's vision to revive the 360,000-square-foot former Yorkshire Plaza on the city's east side is creating the nation's largest Asian-chic lifestyle center. It would provide a one-stop destination for shopping, food, business, service, leisure and entertainment -- a model that can be replicated in other urban markets, Ni said.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Daily Herald Business Ledger

Installation important with windows, doors

Homeowners shopping for replacement windows and doors need to do their homework before choosing someone to supply those new windows and doors and then install them. "You want to choose a company that makes sure your improvement project is completed to expectation, from the point of choosing the most suitable items with the help of knowledgeable reps, to the installation," said Iver Johnson Sr., owner of American Thermal Window of Chicago and Sahara Window and Doors of Niles (formerly of Mount Prospect). "We only use our own very experienced installation crews and almost all of our manufacturers offer lifetime warranties.